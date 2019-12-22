E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

EOAN opened at €9.55 ($11.10) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.13.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

