Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Trading 12.7% Higher

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.50 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.74), 141,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 433% from the average session volume of 26,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet