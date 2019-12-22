Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $826.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $470,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,967 shares of company stock worth $3,111,284. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

