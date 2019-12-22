Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.26. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

