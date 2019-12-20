Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.74

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.74 and traded as high as $133.96. Eastgroup Properties shares last traded at $133.96, with a volume of 8,103 shares changing hands.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

