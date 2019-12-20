Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.78

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.78 and traded as high as $79.67. Eastman Chemical shares last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 35,031 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

