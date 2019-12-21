Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.34 Million

Analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to report sales of $442.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.20 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $406.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

NYSE:EV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 1,472,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,223. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $168,547.29. Also, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $175,180.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,760.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 963.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

