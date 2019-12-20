Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $26.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 4,725 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 42.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

