Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE ETY opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

