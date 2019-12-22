Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

