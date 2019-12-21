eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.77.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. 14,360,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

