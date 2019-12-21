Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of EC stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

