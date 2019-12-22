Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $32.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.