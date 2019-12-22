eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $17.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $17.72 million. eGain posted sales of $17.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $72.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $73.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rowe started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 133,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. eGain has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $254.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

