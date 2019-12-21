ELA Coin (ELAC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.04 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.