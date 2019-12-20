Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Electra has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $962.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, CoinBene and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,502,221,911 coins and its circulating supply is 28,635,065,358 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.