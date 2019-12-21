Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) PT Raised to GBX 441 at HSBC

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ELTA opened at GBX 400 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 339.88. Electra Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $153.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

