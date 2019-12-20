Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $9.80. Electricite de France shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 4,176,240 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.42.

About Electricite de France (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

