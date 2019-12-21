Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Achieves Market Cap of $367,953.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $367,953.00 and approximately $25,789.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TDAX, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.01217095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, TDAX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.