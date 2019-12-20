Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) Insider Acquires A$30,001.14 in Stock

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) insider Frederick (Fred) Bart acquired 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.66 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.14 ($21,277.41).

Shares of ASX EOS opened at A$7.20 ($5.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of A$8.29 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of $691.95 million and a PE ratio of 37.31.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

