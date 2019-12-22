Electrovaya (EFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Electrovaya stock opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.35.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

