Element Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

ESI stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 2.16. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

