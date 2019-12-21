Elite (1337) Trading 53.9% Lower Over Last Week

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Elite has a total market capitalization of $254,303.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elite has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005304 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011342 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Elite Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,349,041,357 coins and its circulating supply is 26,546,688,242 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.