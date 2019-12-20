Elizabeth Adefioye Sells 2,779 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

