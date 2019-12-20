Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, approximately 2,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 666,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.24% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

