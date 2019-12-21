Emphy Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Emphy has a total market cap of $67,294.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Emphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00557864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008544 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.