Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESRT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

