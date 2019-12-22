Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.33

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 64088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,399 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

