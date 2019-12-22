Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.00

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 15938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $4,060,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 111.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Endava by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 311,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

