Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post $17.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $17.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $85.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.12 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $99.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com