Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Purchases $1,279,000.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

