Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

EPA:ENGI opened at €14.67 ($17.06) on Friday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.99.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

