Enjin Coin Price Reaches $0.0789 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $61.92 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Liqui and Upbit. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,964,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, IDEX, Coinrail, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, AirSwap, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.