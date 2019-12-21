ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut ENN Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

XNGSF opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

