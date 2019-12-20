Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells $99,008.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $71.30 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,535 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,053,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth $19,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth $13,595,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio