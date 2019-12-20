EOS Market Cap Hits $2.36 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00034606 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, C2CX, Upbit and Coinsuper. EOS has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $1.62 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,903,452 coins and its circulating supply is 945,203,441 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Bitbns, YoBit, Cryptopia, QBTC, ABCC, Liqui, Tidebit, Binance, RightBTC, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Coinone, Upbit, BCEX, Rfinex, LBank, IDCM, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Hotbit, Cobinhood, C2CX, Mercatox, Kucoin, Poloniex, Neraex, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, Tidex, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, Koinex, Kraken, ZB.COM, CoinEx, CPDAX, Zebpay, Ovis, Coinbe, COSS, Kuna, GOPAX, Exrates, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, OKEx, Coindeal, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Exmo, BitMart, Bibox, OTCBTC, WazirX, Coinrail, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, IDAX, Bilaxy, EXX, Fatbtc, DOBI trade, DragonEX, ChaoEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.