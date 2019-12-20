EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $188.35

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $188.35 and traded as high as $211.26. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $209.26, with a volume of 96,684 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

