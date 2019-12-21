Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

