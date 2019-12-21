EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Down 8.5%

EQ Inc (CVE:EQ)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 22,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50.

About EQ (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

