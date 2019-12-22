Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for ImmunoGen in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55).

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMGN. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $797.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.34. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

