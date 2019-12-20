Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,243.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $93,243.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00007275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 9,329,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,282,951 tokens. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.