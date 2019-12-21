Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERO. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.31.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.81. 324,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$9.45 and a 52-week high of C$25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?