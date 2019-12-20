Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The company has a market cap of $85.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

