Essentia Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Ethfinex. Essentia has a total market cap of $439,584.00 and approximately $48,989.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.14 or 0.06428339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.