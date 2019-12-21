Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to announce $38.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.87 million and the lowest is $36.40 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $28.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $138.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.55 million to $138.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.41 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $184.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

