Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 193,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. 409,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

