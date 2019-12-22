E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 4,212,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,889. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Ossiam acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

