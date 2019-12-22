Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EURN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:EURN opened at $12.04 on Friday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,176,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 1,153,365 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Euronav by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,089,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Euronav by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 50,746 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

