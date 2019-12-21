Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.56.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $158.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,051,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

