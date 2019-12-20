Eva Cash One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $2,833.00 and $8.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.